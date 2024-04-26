Kittatinny student wins scholarship

Makennah Torppey of Kittatinny Regional High School won Best of Show in High Point Regional High School’s invitational art show for her work titled “Features of Self.”

More than 100 pieces from 10 schools were entered in the show.

Torppey also won a $23,000-a-year scholarship to the University of Hartford.

In the functional 3D sculpture category, Annalyse Tattoli of Kittatinny took second place for her sculpture titled “Iguanas Embrace.”

Also participating in the show were Kittatinny students Ireland Balma, Laryssa DeSilva, Kayleigh Masteroeni, Jake Anderson, Astrid Reuter and Holly Sajdak.