Lake Hopatcong Grand Prix is this weekend

The Lake Hopatcong Grand Prix will be Sept. 19-21.

In addition to the boat races, there will be live music, food and opportunities to meet the race teams.

A ceremonial Parade Lap & Fun Run on Friday, Sept. 19 starts and ends at the Lake Forest Yacht Club (LFYC), 35 Yacht Club Drive.

The Fun Run will have several stops at local restaurants along the lake, where the public is welcome.

Races for Jersey Shore Boat Racing teams and Offshore Powerboat Association bracket classes are scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 20 at LFYC.

Live music from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at LFYC is open to the public.

The Grand Prix is Sunday, Sept. 21 with the first race at noon. All racing is in the main lake between the Windlass and Bertrand Island.

Live music from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday at LFYC, where all boats launch.