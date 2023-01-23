Late registration at SCCC this week

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) is holding late registration for the spring semester until Friday, Jan. 27.

New students who are looking to begin their college education may register now.

The spring semester begins Monday, Jan. 23.

SCCC offers more than 72 degree and certificate programs to help build a solid college foundation.

Students may earn their associate degree, transfer to a four-year college and save a fraction of the cost.

For students looking to start a career quickly, there are many technical education programs that can help them jump into the workforce.

SCCC also boasts an honors program, 11 athletic teams, clubs and student activities that provide a full college experience.

The college will hold extended business hours for the Student Success Center, Bursar, Financial Aid and Registrar’s Office until 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26.

For information, contact the Admissions Office at (973) 300-2223 or send email to admissions@sussex.edu. New students may apply online at sussex.edu/apply