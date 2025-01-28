Le Frois to serve as mayor

Helen Le Frois was chosen as mayor at the Town Council’s annual reorganization meeting Jan. 15.

Matthew Dickson was chosen as deputy mayor.

They will hold those posts for 2025.

Council members John-Paul Couce and Michelle Teets were sworn in to their second terms.

They were re-elected Nov. 5 in a race with one other candidate. Their new terms expire at the end of 2028.

Town manager Thomas Russo Jr., who has held that job for 17 years, thanked Couce for his “outstanding leadership as mayor in 2024.”

Referring to the new mayor and deputy mayor, he said, “I look forward to working with them and all council members and continuing the great progress we have made for making Newton a better place to live, work and visit. ...

”As the county seat and economic engine of the county, the work we perform in Newton on a daily basis is critical to the long-term success and vitality of the entire region. This is a responsibility we take very seriously.”

Le Frois thanked the council members for electing her as mayor.

She also thanked Newton’s staff “who I truly believe is the best municipal team in the county if not in the state.”

”Being the county seat is something we take a lot of pride in. And I look forward to this council working collaboratively with the county on ongoing exciting projects this coming year.”

Why to move here

Le Frois read a list of reasons why people should move to Newton. The list is included on the town’s new website.

Among the reasons are the town’s dedicated police force, volunteer fire department and first aid squad; town pool with free memberships; fiber-optic high-speed technology available in most of the town; free public preschool; free senior shuttle; public water and sewer systems; Newton Medical Center; Sussex County Community College (SCCC); ample public parking; a thriving arts community; and commuter Lakeland Bus service from Newton to New York City.

”That list represents a lot of public-facing and behind-the-scenes work, and that impressive list also requires a lot of maintenance.”

Among the projects for 2025, she listed electrical upgrades to the municipal building, Central Plaza and Adams Plaza; an upgrade of the dispatch center; shared services with Hampton Township; a new town app that will provide information about services; and a film-ready ordinance that would encourage movie and television productions to work in Newton.

Officials also plan to address the fees that nonprofits pay, the issue of stacking in homes and buildings, and funding for the fire museum.

”We will continue and hopefully finally bring home our Armory redevelopment agreement and PILOT with the sale of the Armory to Ronetco and the continued cleanup and expansion of that property,” she said.

Work will continue on redevelopment of the former county jail property and SCCC’s McGuire property. New businesses expected to open this year include a cannabis dispensary.

And Thorlabs’ fourth project and expansion will bring additional jobs, she noted.

Dedication, hard work

Dickson congratulated Couce and Teets on their re-election. “Your dedication and hard work have clearly not gone unnoticed. The Newton residents are truly fortunate to have such passionate individuals continuing to represent them on the council.”

He praised Couce and Le Frois for their work as mayor and deputy mayor last year.

”As we begin this new year, I am eager to work alongside each of my fellow council members with the best interests of Newton and its residents at heart.”

Couce thanked everyone for their support last year. “Looking forward to continued success for everyone in the future.”

Teets thanked the voters for re-electing her and Couce. She also thanked Newton’s employees and professionals. “You guys make this a lot easier.”