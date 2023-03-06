‘Legally Blonde’ onstage this week at Kittatinny High School

The Kittatinny Players will present the musical “Legally Blonde’ this week at Kittatinny Regional High School, 77 Halsey Road, Newton.

Directed by Roy Chiariello, the show is based on the 2001 movie starring Reese Witherspoon. It tells the story of Elle Woods, a fashionable sorority queen, who is dumped by her boyfriend, then decides to follow him to law school.

Performances begin about 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9; Friday, March 10; and Saturday, March 11 in the high school auditorium.

Tickets cost $15 and may be purchased online at https://www.kittatinnyplayers.com/performances