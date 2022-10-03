Lemonade Wars raises almost $10K

Benny’s Bodega challenged the children of the community to have some fun and raise some money for a great cause, and they delivered.

A total of $9,167.03 was donated after a whopping 25 Lemonade Stands.

The most money donated was from an “adult drink” lemonade stand hosted by Chelsea and JP of Stillwater. Avery and Addison of Hampton held a stand at Hayek’s Market in Newton and brought in the most money of any children’s stand. The furthest away stand was held in Scotch Plains by Charlette, Liam, and Jack. The award for the most creative stand goes to Willow and Sadie, who took their lemonade stand on the road with a little red wagon.

In addition to being a fundraiser, the goal of Lemonade Wars was to get children involved in helping others and to engage the community in the Bodega’s mission. It was amazing seeing neighborhoods and local businesses come together and have fun, all for a great cause.

Benny’s Bodega was recently voted Sussex County’s number one non-profit for the second year in a row. Money donated from the lemonade stand will go directly to helping families get their basic needs met. What sets the Bodega apart is its focus on helping the A.L.I.C.E. (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) population. The Bodega is always looking for volunteers at the Bodega or to help make food deliveries.

The Bodega’s next event is a Trunk or Treat on October 28 at R&T Nautilus in Newton. To register for the Trunk or Treat, volunteer, or for more information about Benny’s Bodega, please go to their Facebook page or website at Bennysbodega.com.