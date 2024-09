Lenape Valley Regional High School will hold its 50th anniversary 5K on Saturday, Sept. 14.

All are welcome to take part in the run/walk at 9 a.m. on a flat course, starting and finishing on the high school track, 28 Sparta Stanhope Road, Stanhope.

The cost is $30 through Friday, Sept. 13. It rises to $40 on race day.

To register, go online to runsignup.com/Race/NJ/Stanhope/LenapeValleyRegionalHighSchool50thAnniversary5K

Proceeds will go to the Lenape Valley Alumni Association Scholarship Fund.