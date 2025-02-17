Lenape Valley cheerleaders 10th in national contest

The Lenape Valley Regional High School cheerleading team placed 10th in the National High School Cheerleading Championship on Feb. 7-10.

The event, produced by Universal Cheerleaders Association, hosted more than 27,000 athletes from 1,286 teams in 34 states at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Teams competing at the championship must have qualified at one of 50 regional competitions in 2024.

Cheerleading teams were divided into divisions based on their school size. They were judged on their stunting and tumbling skills, crowd-leading ability and overall performance.

Teams competed in Performance Routine, Game Day and Game Day Live, which allows cheer teams to perform with their school’s band members in a live performance setting.

The Lenape Valley team competed in the Medium Varsity Division II Game Day against 45 teams from throughout the country.

It was the only team from New Jersey to advance to the finals.