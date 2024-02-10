Lenape Valley to honor former coach today

The Lenape Valley Regional High School will rename its basketball court in honor of former teacher and coach Robert Poetsch on Saturday, Feb. 10.

The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. in the gym at 28 Sparta Road, Stanhope.

Poetsch was the school’s original basketball coach from 1974 to 1985.

He died in November at age 78. He had taught physical education for more than 30 years.

Poetsch also will be inducted into the Lenape Valley Athletic Hall of Fame this spring.

The 2024 Induction Class includes Mike Togno ‘78, Eric Cross ‘81, Deanna Utter ‘12, 1977 Boys Basketball Team, 1977 Football Team, 1979 Girls Basketball Team, Coach Louise Andriolo, Coach Walt Scheese and contributor Dr. Joseph Casella.

The induction banquet will be held at 6 p.m. March 23 at Farmstead Golf & Country Club in Lafayette.