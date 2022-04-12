Libraries participating in Trex challenge

All Sussex County libraries, with the exception of Sparta, are participating in the Trex Community Challenge.

The challenge began on March 14 and continues until Sept. 14, 2022, asking everyone to donate plastic film to save our oceans and communities. Plastic film includes grocery bags, bread bags, newspaper sleeves, plastic wrap, wood and pellet wrap and cereal bags to name a few.

The goal is to achieve 500 pounds of plastic that the Trex Recycling Company will repurpose into park benches. Every year tons of discarded plastic finds its way into our oceans and waterways causing pollution and endangering wildlife.

Library patrons and Sussex County residents may look for collection bins in all county libraries and deposit their plastics.