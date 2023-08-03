Library branch closed for repairs

The E. Louise Childs branch of the Sussex County Library System (SCLS) will close Monday, July 31 while its roof is replaced and septic system is upgraded.

The Stanhope building is expected to reopen Monday, Aug. 21.

Bookdrops at the branch and at the Hopatcong municipal building, 111 River Styx Road, will remain open and will be emptied daily.

Patrons with outstanding hold requests will be contacted to arrange an alternate pickup location or to extend the holds until the branch reopens.

Several library events, including Storytime with Miss Derenda, will be offered online.

Residents are encouraged to use services and resources available at one of the five nearby SCLS branches, including the Dennis branch, 101 Main Street, Newton, and the Franklin branch, 103 Main St.

Library cardholders may access the SCLS’s extensive digital collection, including eBooks, audiobooks, magazines and more, through the library’s website and digital platforms.

Visit the SCLS website for information about open borrowing policies, hours and locations of branches, eResources and calendar of events at www.sussexcountylibrary.org or call the main library in Frankford at 973-948-3660.