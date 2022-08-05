Local families invited to Back-to-School Fair

Parents and children are invited to get ready for the new school year by attending Project Self-Sufficiency’s annual Back-to-School Fair, August 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. Students can receive free backpacks stuffed with new school supplies and enjoy games and activities while parents access the community resources they need to prepare for the upcoming year. Refreshments, including pizza and popcorn, will be provided. The musical duo Exit 12, featuring Craig Evans and Brian Kathenes, will be on hand to entertain families. The annual event is hosted by the Journey Family Success Center and Project Sussex Kids, the Sussex County Council for Young Children, at Project Self-Sufficiency. This year, the festive event is open to the public, but advance registration is required for admittance.

Throughout the afternoon, the Newton Volunteer First Aid & Rescue Squad will offer tours of their ambulance and give first aid tips to children and families. Project Self-Sufficiency Leadership Council member Susan Knutsen and her certified therapy dog, Pasha, will be available for children. A K-9 demonstration by the Sussex County Sheriff’s Department will round out the event.

Representatives from local social service and health care organizations will offer interactive activities for children and additional resources to parents and caregivers. Participating social service and health care organizations will include Caring Partners of Morris and Sussex; Center for Family Services; Center for Prevention & Counseling; DASI; DAWN Center for Independent Living; Family Partners of Morris & Sussex; Ginnie’s House; Kinship Navigator Program Care Plus NJ; Newton Medical Center; NORWESCAP Child & Family Resource Services; Ridge & Valley Conservancy; Safe Kids Northern NJ, Safe Communities; SCARC; Sussex County Community and Youth Services; Sussex County Division of Social Services; Sussex County Library System; Zufall Health Center; and others.

“The start of a new school year can be stressful, so we are pleased to welcome parents, caregivers, and children to the annual Back-to-School Fair,” commented Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director at Project Self-Sufficiency. “We commend all of the social service agencies, businesses and volunteers who have taken the time to help families to prepare for a successful year.”

For more information about Project Self-Sufficiency, visit projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.