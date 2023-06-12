Long may they wave

Members of Boy Scouts Troop 85 of Andover-Newton replaced about 900 flags on the graves of veterans at Newton Cemetery, St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Old Newton Burial Ground and Andover Cemetery last month. In tront row, from left, are Brett Anderson, Anthony and Vincent Quaglio, Chase Vince-Cruz and Ryan McCauley. In back row, from left, are Michael and Anthony Del Guercio, Patrick McCauley, Matteo Pascale and EJ Muldoon. Not pictured are Tucker Carlson and Quinn McCully. (Photo provided)