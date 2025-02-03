McKeown preschool registration under way

Registration packets will be available Monday, Feb. 3 for preschool at McKeown School in Hampton Township for the 2025-26 school year.

The packets may downloaded from the school’s website or picked up at the school, 1 School Road, Newton, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays.

The completed packets must be submitted no later than Monday, Feb. 17.

Proof of residency must be provided and verified for students to be placed on the waitlist.

Packets may be returned in person or emailed to batelli@mckeown.org

Items that need to be submitted:

• Completed registration packet.

• Copy of birth certificate.

• Proof of residency through a copy of deed or tax bill along with two copies of utility bills or one utility bill and a copy of your parent’s driver’s license or a copy of a lease or rental agreements along with two copies of utility bills or one utility bill and a copy of your parent’s driver’s license.