ABOUT

Male 12-week-old puppy. Husky mix. About 10 pounds.

Newton

CHARACTERISTICS

Luke is a sweet little boy. He is all puppy, plays hard, naps, eats and you know the rest.

We are working on leash training and use of wee wee pads.

HEALTH

He is neutered and microchipped.

He is too young for heartworm testing and rabies shots but is up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines.

BARKS will cover the heartworm testing when he is old enough. He is currently on monthly maintenance with Nexguard.

ADOPT LUKE

Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS)

13 Hampton House Road

Newton, NJ 07860

info@barksinc.com