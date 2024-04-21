ABOUT
Male 12-week-old puppy. Husky mix. About 10 pounds.
Newton
CHARACTERISTICS
Luke is a sweet little boy. He is all puppy, plays hard, naps, eats and you know the rest.
We are working on leash training and use of wee wee pads.
HEALTH
He is neutered and microchipped.
He is too young for heartworm testing and rabies shots but is up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines.
BARKS will cover the heartworm testing when he is old enough. He is currently on monthly maintenance with Nexguard.
ADOPT LUKE
Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad (BARKS)
13 Hampton House Road
Newton, NJ 07860
info@barksinc.com