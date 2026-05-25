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Memorial Day carnival comes to Skylands Stadium
Augusta. Skylands Stadium hosted a Memorial Day Carnival last weekend.
maria kovic
Skylands Stadium
/
| 25 May 2026 | 10:30
Visitors walk the midway at the Memorial Day Carnival at Skylands Stadium.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Brandon Bordt of Lafayette stands in front of the carousel.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Jim Gaffney of Lafayette stands with his grandchildren, Jack and Theia, in front of a concession stand.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
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