Memorial Day Parade in Hopatcong

Hopatcong /
| 28 May 2024 | 06:55
    Boy Scouts were among the groups marching in the Memorial Day Parade on Saturday, May 25 in Hopatcong. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Len Pacella of the Blue Knights motorcycle club in the Memorial Day Parade on Saturday, May 25 in Hopatcong.
    Cub Scouts march in the parade.
    Members of the Hopatcong Woman’s Club ride in the parade.
    Girl Scouts march in the parade.
    Band members march in the parade.
    Girl Scouts on the march.
    Hopatcong Little Royals ride in the parade.
    Memorial Day Parade in Hopatcong
    Cub Scouts prepare to march in the parade.
    Band members pose by the sign.
    Hopatcong Mayor Marie Galate
    Hopatcong Woman’s Club members Betsy Hartmann, Peggy Herring and Diane Hartmann.
