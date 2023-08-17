Mill Street improvements planned

Sussex County and Newton are working together on a project to part of Mill Street, also known as County Road 519.

The project includes new curbing, drainage, pavement and sidewalks along part of the street. The aim is to increase safety, calm traffic, enhance mobility for pedestrians and improve the quality of life in Newton.

During Phase 1 and Phase 2, the road will be closed to southbound traffic between County Road 622 and Route 206 although there will be access to driveways and municipal roads.

During Phase 3 and Phase 4, County Road 519 will be open to traffic but delays are expected.

Phase 1 construction is scheduled to begin on or about Monday, Aug. 21.

For information about the project, contact Bill Koppenaal at the county Division of Engineering at 973‐579‐0430 or by email at dpw@sussex.nj.us