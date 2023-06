The Miss Byram Contest and Royalty Court 2023 will be held Saturday, June 10 at the Cranberry Lake Firehouse, 225 Route 206.

The event showcases talents and accomplishments of young women ages 17-21 residing in Byram Township.

The winner of the Miss Byram contest will win a $500 award.

There also will be contests for Little Miss and Little Mister, ages 5-7; Young Miss, ages 8-12; and Teen Miss, ages 13-16.