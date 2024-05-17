Miss Stillwater applications due today

The Miss Stillwater 2024 contest will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1 at Veterans Park. Contestants must arrive by noon.

The rain date is June 2.

Applications are due by Friday, May 17. They may be submitted by email to jennminervino@yahoo.com

For information, go online to stillwatertownshipnj.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/2024-Application-Miss-Stillwater.pdf

The event showcases the talents and accomplishments of single women ages 17-21 who live in Stillwater Township.

They must be available during the first week of August to compete in the Queen of the Fair contest at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

For information, contact Jenn Minervino at 908-448-9950.