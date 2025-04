Applications are available for the 2025 Miss Stillwater Contest, which will be held at 3 p.m. June 1 at the Community Center, 931 Swartswood Road.

Contestants must be Stillwater residents.

To be chosen are Miss Stillwater, Junior Mister and Miss Stillwater, and Little Mister and Miss Stillwater.

Applications are available at the municipal building, 964 Stillwater Road, Newton. The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. Friday, May 16.

For information, send email to jennminervino@yahoo.com