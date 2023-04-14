Miss Stillwater contest planned

The Miss Stillwater contest will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Stillwater Township Community Center.

The winner will represent the township as Miss Stillwater at the Sussex County Queen of the Fair Contest in August.

Contestants must:

• Reside in Stillwater.

• Be between age 17 and 21.

• Participate at the Stillwater Fall Fest in October.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the successful candidates, and participation gifts will be presented to all.

Those competing for Little Miss and Mr. Stillwater also must complete an application to participate. Gifts will be presented to all participants.

The contest is for Stillwater residents between ages 4 and 7.

Applications are available at the municipal building and on the Stillwater Township website at www.stillwatertownshipnj.com

The deadline for all applicants is 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 1. Applications may be turned in at the municipal building or emailed to recreation@stillwatertwp.com