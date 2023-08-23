Mosquito spraying scheduled

Parts of Newton, Andover and Hampton will be sprayed to limit the adult mosquito population from 7 p.m. to midnight Tuesday, Aug. 22.

The Sussex County Office of Mosquito Control reported on Monday, Aug. 21 that pockets of West Nile virus activity were detected in the county.

Officials are targeting those areas with daily treatments to standing water and truck-mounted applications nightly.

The truck-mounted spraying Tuesday will cover these roads in Newton: Donald Avenue, Merriam Avenue and connecting roads, Stratford Lane, Woodridge Court, Paterson Place and connecting roads, Paterson Avenue and connecting roads, Kory Road, Gardiner Avenue and connecting roads, Pine Street and connecting roads, and portions of Hicks Avenue, Grand Avenue, New Hampshire Street, Palmer Street, Mountain View Street, East Stuart Street, Union Place, Townsend Street, East Clinton Street, Hamilton Street, Moran Street, Souy Park Drive and Memory Park.

In Andover Borough, spraying will occur on Smith Street and connecting roads, Prospect Avenue and connecting rpads, High Street, Maple Street and Memorial Park.

In Hampton Township, Carriage Acres will be sprayed.

Residents who see high adult-mosquito activity are urged to contact the Office of Mosquito Control by submitting a service request on the county’s website. Requests may be made at www.sussex.nj.us/mosquito under “Request Service.”

Under the right conditions, mosquitoes can mature within a week.

Residents may reduce conditions conducive to mosquito habitats by:

• Cleaning roof gutters at least once a year.

• Removing unnecessary containers, such as flowerpots/trays, tires, toys, boats, buckets.

• Draining and rinsing birdbaths twice a week.

• Aerating and/or stocking ornamental ponds with fish.

• Configuring tarps to drain rainwater.

• Closing pools when not in use.

Residents may protect themselves from mosquito-borne diseases by staying indoors, wearing long sleeves and pants when outdoors, and applying EPA-registered mosquito repellents.

For information, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 973-940-5225 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.