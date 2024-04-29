N.J. to provide $557,320 for school projects

The New Jersey Schools Development Authority (SDA) has awarded two grants, totaling $557,320, to the Byram Township School District through its Regular Operating District (ROD) grant program.

The grants will provide funds to help replace the boiler at Byram Intermediate School and to help restore the roof at Byram Lakes Elementary School.

The state-grant program funds at least 40 percent of eligible costs for projects in the RODs, addressing health and safety issues and other critical needs, while local funds cover the rest of the cost.

The roof replacement project is estimated to cost $745,100 and the boiler and hot water heater project is estimated at $648,200.

“Through our partnership with local school districts, this funding helps to ensure all students and school staff members across the state have access to high-quality learning environments that support positive learning outcomes. By addressing important school building upgrade projects, we are creating safe, healthy facilities for generations of young learners,” said SDA chief executive Manuel Da Silva.

The grants are part of $450 million in grant funding announced by the SDA and the state Department of Education in September.

Funding for the school construction initiative was made possible through legislation and grant funding from SDA allocations.

Between state and local contributions, the total project costs of the eligible projects statewide are estimated to exceed $1 billion.

The state grants help districts leverage resources to pay for important school facility projects while bolstering the construction industry.

The projects in the Byram Township School District represent more than $1.3 million in total estimated costs, including state grants of $557,320 and a local contribution of more than $835,980.

The SDA has provided more than $5.5 million in grants to the Byram district since the start of the state’s school construction program.