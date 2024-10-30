New inclusive playground opens

Fulfilling a plan to expand healthy recreation opportunities for New Jerseyans of all abilities, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) on Wednesday, Oct. 23 cut the ribbon on a new inclusive playground at Wawayanda State Park in Sussex and Passaic counties.

The DEP also completed an 18-month project to replace equipment at 24 State Park Service playgrounds in the state.

The new inclusive playground at Wawayanda State Park comes after the installation of similar playgrounds in 2023 within Wharton State Forest in Burlington County, and earlier this year at Cheesequake State Park in Middlesex County.

The new playgrounds ensure that the public has an inclusive playground in each region of the state park system.

“Today we celebrate inclusivity, recognizing that every child, regardless of ability, deserves safe equipment on which to play and opportunities for fun without limitation,” said DEP Commissioner Shawn LaTourette. “These important upgrades further elevate the Murphy administration’s commitment to having state-of-the-art playgrounds across New Jersey.”

John Cecil, assistant commissioner for State Parks, Forests & Historic Sites, said, “The completion of these 24 playground replacements ensures we are providing safe and enjoyable spaces for families that come to New Jersey’s state parks to spend a day picnicking, for a hike, or a long weekend in a cabin or at a campground, while we also make progress in reducing the State Park Service’s capital backlog.

“The inclusive playgrounds provide an outdoor play space suitable for every child, helping with physical movement and mental stimulation.”

Like the inclusive playgrounds installed at Atsion Recreation Area and Cheesequake State Park, the new playground at Wawayanda State Park is tailored to people with physical disabilities and includes features to enhance the playground experience for those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

Ground-level activities that are part of the play structure include musical instruments to enhance auditory and cognitive stimulation and hand cyclers to promote upper body development. The playground also has adaptive swings for those unable to use a belt swing and slide transfer decks for a more comfortable transfer from a mobility device onto a slide.

“The Enhanced Playground Initiative not only modernized our playgrounds but also reinforced the State Park Service’s commitment to accessibility,” said Rebecca Fitzgerald, administrator of the State Park Service. “By incorporating adaptive swings, sensory play elements, accessible equipment and shade features, we’re fostering an inclusive space where children of varying abilities can play side by side, promoting inclusivity from a young age.”

The 24 replacement playgrounds in seven counties with equipment upgrades now have at least one feature found at a fully inclusive playground as well as climbing walls, corkscrew slides and new swings.

Completion of all playground replacements and construction was funded from Corporate Business Tax revenues through the Preserve New Jersey Act, which is administered by the DEP and matched by a 50 percent federal Land and Water Conservation Fund recreation grant.

Last year, the Murphy administration announced the investment of nearly $100 million in projects through the DEP’s Green Acres Program to develop or update parks and preserve open space, including construction of inclusive playgrounds for differently abled children as part of Jake’s Law.

These playgrounds complement DEP’s Outside, Together! initiative. Among other goals, Outside, Together! works to elevate outdoor recreation and planning efforts to expand high-quality open space opportunities to everyone and advance equity and environmental justice through outdoor recreation.