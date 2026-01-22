New law eases guardianship process for parents of disabled children

The calendar did not stop moving.

When Lee-Ellen Pisauro of Sandyston marked her son Sam’s 18th birthday on Dec. 22, 2021, it was not a celebration but the start of a legal struggle that left her unable to make medical and care decisions for her child with Down syndrome.

Under previous New Jersey law, parental authority ended when a child turned 18, even if the child required daily support and advocacy. Although Sam’s needs did not change overnight, Pisauro was required to navigate a lengthy guardianship process before she could resume decision-making on his behalf.

“Professionally, I had peripherally supported families through the guardianship process; however, it was not until I navigated it personally as a parent and presumptive guardian that I experienced the unintended consequences of the procedural timelines embedded in the prior law,” Pisauro said.

Pisauro, who works with special-needs students at Wallkill Valley High School, said the gap in guardianship created uncertainty and disrupted continuity of care.

“Sam was without a guardian until March 22, 2022,” she said. “During that period, my husband and I were unable to manage some of his health care needs, access his medical benefits, or obtain documentation for time-sensitive diagnostic testing.”

Concerned other families would face similar challenges, Pisauro met with former state Sen. Steven Oroho and his deputy chief of staff, Brett Conrads, now chief of staff to Assemblyman Michael Inganamort, to advocate for legislative change.

After Oroho left the Legislature, Inganamort sponsored legislation allowing parents of children with developmental disabilities to apply for guardianship up to 180 days before their child turns 18. The bill, was recently signed into law.

“Parents like Lee-Ellen who have children with medically complex needs or require everyday decision-making assistance are some of the most selfless and tireless advocates I have ever had the pleasure to serve,” said Inganamort, R-Morris. “They shouldn’t have to battle a legal system to ensure their child remains protected.”

Pisauro testified before the Senate Health Committee in early 2024, and the bill later advanced through both chambers of the Legislature. It passed Dec. 22, 2025, and was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy the following day.

“I’m proud to have played a role alongside Lee-Ellen in helping get this common-sense and compassionate law across the finish line,” Inganamort said. “It will make a big difference in the lives of New Jersey families.”

Pisauro said the law will help ensure smoother transitions for families who rely on guardianship protections.

“Pursuing guardianship is a personal decision. It’s not for everyone,” she said. “But for those needing this protection, the passage of this law will ensure a smoother transition for vulnerable young adults and their families.”