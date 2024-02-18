New municipal engineer proposed

The Town Council proposed an ordinance to hire Cory Stoner of Harold E. Pellow & Associates as the municipal engineer at its meeting Jan. 22.

He would be paid $142 an hour with the total not to exceed $180,000. The contract covers 2024, 2025 and 2026.

Another proposed ordinance would revise the rules on overnight parking passes at the Adams Street Lot, Main Street Lot, Western Plaza and Central Plaza.

Public hearings and final votes were scheduled Feb. 12.

Council members approved a resolution to spend nearly $66,000 on an emergency repair of a leaking 10-inch water valve at High Street/Route 94.

Deputy Mayor Helen Le Frois said the Planning Board had approved an application to convert the mixed-use building at 5961 High St. into apartments at its meeting Jan. 17.

Le Frois said there are two open seats on the Newton Housing Authority. Maria Fiedorczyk died in November and Keith Keoppel died in December.

There also are openings on other town boards and commissions, she said.