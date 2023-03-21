New roof for American Legion Post

Workers arrived at 7 a.m. March 15 to repair the roof of American Legion Post 86 in Andover Township.

They soon discovered that the roof was rotted and the job was bigger than they thought.

By mid-afternoon, they had the job well in hand and were expected to finish by sundown.

The Lowe’s home improvement store in Newton paid the entire $37,000 cost of the roof replacement. The work originally was estimated to cost $28,000.

Lowe’s sent the contractor and paid for the project as part of its Hometown Heroes program, which allows each store to do a project to help veterans once a year.

Post members discovered the program when they contacted Lowe’s to get an estimate for the roof repair.

Robert Glesias, the post commander who also is a Lowe’s sales associate, said the roof likely had never been replaced.

Brian Taggart, in-home consultant for Lowe’s, said Owens Corning donated the roofing materials. The work was down by contractor Momentum Solar of South Plainfield, which is associated with Lowe’s.

John Feeney, a department manager at Lowe’s and an Air Force veteran, said Melissa McCambridge, the Newton store’s manager, approved the project.