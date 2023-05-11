Newton chamber’s awards dinner is tonight

The Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards dinner Thursday, May 11.

Each year, the chamber honors member and non-member businesses and individuals who have gone above and beyond to assist the community, contribute to economic development, and improve the area during the previous year.

Networking and a cash bar are open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the dinner and awards presentation at 6:30 p.m. at Farmstead Golf and Country Club, 88 Lawrence Road, Lafayette.

The four-course dinner is limited to 100 people.

Tickets are $60 a person and $440 for a reserved table of eight. They must be purchased in advance. Go online to www.greaternewtonchambercc.com

Alcohol will be available for purchase at the event.

For information, call 973-300-0433.