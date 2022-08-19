Newton Chamber scholarships awarded to local students

The Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce earlier this year awarded scholarships to three local high school seniors in recognition of service to the community. The awards were presented at the schools’ senior awards ceremonies in early June.

“The Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce and its members are committed to making this area a great place to work and live,” said Cynthia R. Allen, scholarship committee chair for the GNCC. “The students awarded scholarships this year uphold these values and demonstrate commitment to continuing to serve the community as they move forward in their educational and professional pursuits.”

Alisha Anjum and Erica Syre, of Sussex County Technical School, and Julia Decker, of Newton High School, were each awarded $500 toward their future education expenses. Anjum will attend Sussex County Community College to pursue a career as a pediatric surgeon. Syre will attend The Culinary Institute of America to become an executive pastry chef. Decker will attend Salve Regina University to embark on her career as a pediatric nurse.

The Greater Newton Chamber of Commerce presents local students with scholarship awards each year through a dedicated scholarship fund supported by direct donations as well as fundraising efforts at Chamber events such as the annual “A Taste of Newton” event held in September. This year, area restaurants also participated in a “Dining for Scholarships” fundraising week in support of the fund. Sponsoring restaurants included AG Pizza and Restaurant, The Farmer’s Daughter, Friendly’s, G&S Deli, O’Reilly’s Pub and Grill, Sheridan’s Tavern and Tranquillity Farms.

For more information, visit GreaterNewtonCC.com/scholarships.