Newton, Hampton Days are Saturday

The annual Newton Day will be Saturday, June 7.

Vendors will line Spring Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Family activities will begin at 5 p.m. at Memory Park, 111 Moran St. There will be live music and fireworks after dark.

The annual Hampton Day will be from 2 p.m. to dusk Saturday, June 7 at Hampton Park, also known as the Pit, 1 Rumsey Road, Newton.

The free events will have inflatables and carnival games, a Bubble Show, the Hampton Prince & Princess Contest, a talent show, a live DJ, food trucks and fireworks at dark.

Bring lawn chairs.

The rain date is Sunday, June 8.