Newton holds holiday craft gathering

Newton. The Town of Newton Recreation Dept. held a senior holiday craft gathering on Liberty Towers on Dec. 16.

| 19 Dec 2025 | 02:01
    Members of the Townof Newton Recreation Dept. stand behind a dessert table.
    Members of the Townof Newton Recreation Dept. stand behind a dessert table. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Doreen Pasqueletto and Doris Szilasie, both from Liberty Towers, work on their crafts.
    Doreen Pasqueletto and Doris Szilasie, both from Liberty Towers, work on their crafts. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Lisa Dehope (lives in Liberty Towers), Joyce Franklin ( Liberty Towers). Marilyn Miller (Liberty Towers), Rosalie Monaco of Newton, Maureen Cuff of Newton and Mary Schnoover of Liberty Towers sit at a table.
    Lisa Dehope (lives in Liberty Towers), Joyce Franklin ( Liberty Towers). Marilyn Miller (Liberty Towers), Rosalie Monaco of Newton, Maureen Cuff of Newton and Mary Schnoover of Liberty Towers sit at a table. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)
    Kathy and Karl Citterbart from Newton pose for a photo.
    Kathy and Karl Citterbart from Newton pose for a photo. ( Photo by Maria Kovic)