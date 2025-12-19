Home
Newton holds holiday craft gathering
Newton. The Town of Newton Recreation Dept. held a senior holiday craft gathering on Liberty Towers on Dec. 16.
maria kovic
The Town of Newton
/
19 Dec 2025
Members of the Townof Newton Recreation Dept. stand behind a dessert table.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Doreen Pasqueletto and Doris Szilasie, both from Liberty Towers, work on their crafts.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Lisa Dehope (lives in Liberty Towers), Joyce Franklin ( Liberty Towers). Marilyn Miller (Liberty Towers), Rosalie Monaco of Newton, Maureen Cuff of Newton and Mary Schnoover of Liberty Towers sit at a table.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
Kathy and Karl Citterbart from Newton pose for a photo.
(
Photo by Maria Kovic
)
