x
Newton. Ice Cream with a Cop

Newton /
| 22 Jul 2025 | 09:32
    Residents line up for ice cream sandwiches during the Ice Cream with a Cop event Tuesday, July 15 at the Newton town pool. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Desmond and Declan Tediashvili of Landing with ice cream sandwiches.
    Newton Mayor Helen Le Frois with Miss Newton Danielle Penny, 19.
    Police officers and other pose at the Ice Cream with a Cop event. Third from right is Miss Newton Danielle Penny and second from right is Little Miss Newton Allena Crowell, 6.
