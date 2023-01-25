Newton man sentenced to three years in prison

Bryan Schmidt, 44, of Newton was sentenced to three years in state prison on Jan. 19.

He pleaded guilty on Dec. 20 to third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and admitted having a knife with the intent to use it on the victim.

Terroristic threats

Robert Wilson, 52, of Sussex was sentenced to three years of probation on Jan. 12. He also agreed to forfeit all weapons that were seized by the state.

He pleaded guilty on Nov. 3 to third-degree terroristic threats.

He admitted to threatening to kill the victim while firing a handgun April 8 in Vernon.