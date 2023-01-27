Newton officials consider 5-year tax reassessment program

The Town Council was asked to approve a five-year tax reassessment program rather than a revaluation at its meeting Monday, Jan. 23.

Tax Assessor Scott Holzhauer said the state Division of Taxation has become more favorable to an annual reassessment in recent years.

Economic conditions can change quickly and an annual reassessment allows for easier adjustment than a revaluation, which usually is done every 10 years.

For example, residential property values increased significantly during the pandemic, causing a statistical anomaly “that puts the town inadvertently in harm’s way,” he said.

Newton has a significant risk of tax-appeal losses because about 37 percent of its ratables are commercial, he added.

”The best way to mitigate this would be for the town to consider having a reassessment.”

Holzhauer plans to hire a company to inspect Newton properties and do the analysis, which he would review.

All properties would be inspected the first year. After that, a quarter of them would be inspected in each of the next four years.

The company would hold a webinar at the beginning of the process to answer questions from residents. The webinar would be recorded, then posted on the town’s website, he said.

The council agreed to vote on the matter at its meeting Monday, Feb. 13.

Holzhauer expects to present the plan to the county Tax Board at its meeting Wednesday, Feb. 15. “They think it’s a very smart idea for us to do this,” he said.

Parade on March 18

Mayor Michelle Teets said the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is planned at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18.

“We look forward to all the bands and clubs, Girls Scouts, Boy Scouts.”

Anyone interested in participating should contact town officials, she said.

Town Manager Thomas Russo Jr. said the municipal building will be closed Friday, Jan. 27 while the staff undergoes mandatory training.

Officials will discuss the proposed 2023 municipal budget at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22. The public is invited to attend in person or online.

A cannabis retailer that plans to open on Route 206 received state approval, Russo said. “They’ll be starting the process of renovating that building to make it retail-ready.”

The Starbucks in Newton is collecting new or gently used coats for people who need them, Councilwoman Helen Le Frois said. The coats should not be stained or torn.

Teets and Le Frois said they have received positive comments on the new dog park, which opened Jan. 13.

“It’s bringing people in from out of town, which is wonderful as well because they are shopping local and eating local because they have a new amenity to come into town,” Le Frois said.

The council approved resolutions:

• Appointing Jonathan McMeen as the alternate municipal prosecutor and Orlando Rodriguez as the alternate public defender.

• Appointing Kristen Shotwell Vaitkevicius to the Newton Parking Authority.

• Accepting an application for membership in the Newton Fire Department by Jose Urena.

Councilman Matthew Dickson was absent from the meeting.