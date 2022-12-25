Newton officials praise mayor’s accomplishments

The opening Dec. 12 of Panera Bread, along with Chipotle’s a week earlier and Starbucks’ before that, show the progress that Newton has made under Mayor Jason Schlaffer, his colleagues said at their meeting that night.

It was Schlaffer’s last meeting as mayor and as a member of the council.

Former Councilwoman Helen LaFrois thanked him for his service to Newton, “your professionalism and calming presence up on the dais.”

“You’re going to leave a great legacy of a lot of work that’s gotten done” by the past two councils, she said.

“Certainly the redevelopment plans that have come to fruition and the nine out of 11 awards from the Sussex County Economic Development Partnership just a couple of weeks ago is just really an exciting time for the town of Newton,” she added.

Councilman Matthew Dickson, who ran for the council with Schlaffer in 2018, said he never wavered in his beliefs and goals.

When he served as deputy mayor when Dickson was mayor, “he was always supportive when it got tough.” “He was there not only as a fellow elected official but as a friend.

“He’s been a great leader this past year as mayor,” Dickson added.

He and Councilwoman Sandra Diglio won re-election Nov. 8.

Schlaffer did not seek a second term.

He said he was sad to leave municipal government. “I’m leaving it a better place and in better hands.”

He praised Town Manager Thomas Russo Jr. as “the best man for this job.” “Realistically, this council wouldn‘t be as effective as it is without him and his leadership.”

During the meeting, the council approved an ordinance that requires annual registration of business and residential rental units. Owners must pay $200 a year for each rental unit and must register a certificate of insurance with the municipal clerk.

Council members also approved resolutions:

• Awarding a contract for electric-charging stations to Bryan Electric.

• Accepting as complete the Americans with Disabilities Act ramps and signs for Newton High School on Ryerson Avenue.

• Accepting as complete the resurfacing of Smith Street and Grand Avenue.

• Approving applications for membership in the Newton Fire Department by Brenden Farence of Newton, Kevin Saar of Lafayette and Kevin Hughes of Newton.