Newton schools, Lenape Valley closed today

Newton Public Schools are closed Tuesday, March 14 because of the snowstorm.

Lenape Valley Regional High School also is closed Tuesday. All standarized testing will be postponed. The Teen Arts trip will be Wednesday March 15.

Sussex County courts are closed Tuesday as well.

In Stanhope, Valley Road School will operate on a two-hour delayed schedule.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Sussex, Warren and Morris counties until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Heavy snow expected, with total accumulations of 2 to 8 inches. The greatest snow totals will be in the higher elevations mainly above 1000 feet. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Travel could be very difficult.