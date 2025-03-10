x
Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Newton /
| 10 Mar 2025 | 02:14
    SP1 The Police Pipes and Drums of Morris County marches in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 8 in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    SP2
    SP3 The Atlantic Health Center/Newton Medical Center float.
    SP4 Ryleigh Tremain of Newton.
    SP5 Students of the An Clár School of Irish Dance in Stanhope perform in the parade.
    SP6 Parade-goers line Spring Street in Newton.
    SP7 The Harmony Senior Drum Corps of Boonton play as they march in the parade.
    SP8 An honor guard carrying the U.S., New Jersey and Sussex County flags leads the parade.
    SP9 The Templar Knights Motorcycle Club of New Jersey.
    SP10 Volunteers at Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center march in costumes.
    SP11
    SP12
    SP13
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    Kellen Wottle of Andover and David Hughen of Hardyston.
    The Police Pipes and Drums of Morris County
    Lucas Chubay, Jennifer Sigui and Nevaeh Chubay of Ogdensburg.
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
    John Joseph Catanzaro of Columbia and Grace Lesley of Stillwater.
    Ken Augustin with Remi and Angus.
    Newton: St. Patrick’s Day Parade
