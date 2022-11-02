Newton Town Council race sees eight candidates for three open seats

The Newton Town Council has eight people running for three open seats this election season. Each candidate will serve a four-year term. Sandra Lee Diglio, Matthew Dickson and Helen Le Frois are running with the Newton First party. Ludmilla Mecaj and Margaret Baldini are running with the Stop Reckless Spending and Put Newton First parties. Earl W. Schick, III is running with the Making Newton Even Greater party. David Restrepo and Paola Armas-Gonzalez are running with the One Newton party. Each candidate provided the following statements explaining why voters should choose them on November 8:

David Restrepo

Newton is a town on the move that continues to grow! Upcoming projects have the potential to bring us new revenue, services, and shopping opportunities. Developers and companies want to come to Newton because of our population, strategic location on Route 206, and our designation as the county seat among other factors. We as a town have the most to offer interested parties wanting to come to Newton. With that being said, we must ensure that we welcome responsible development and not jump at the first sign of a lucrative new project. We must never allow ourselves to lose that “Newtonian spirit” by allowing our town to be reshaped into something unrecognizable. New projects must be vetted thoroughly and all aspects, drawbacks, and side effects must be addressed before projects move forward.

As a regulations and safety director for a chemical business, I am no stranger to legalese and am detail oriented in all of my endeavors. My professional experience will lend itself well to understanding the laws and ordinances associated with the responsibilities of a council person.

Newton is a fantastic place to live and raise a family and we must remember that our first priority should be keeping Newton amazing by advocating to maintain affordability and fiscal responsibility. In recent years, we have seen property taxes increase. As taxpayers and bread winners of two young families here in town, we see these changes first hand. Paola and I do not want to see anyone priced out of town or forced to move due to continued tax increases coupled with the skyrocketing cost of living we see today. We will be defenders of the taxpayer and do everything we can to ensure Newton stays the affordable, family-oriented town we love.

Earl W. Schick, III

What qualifies one over another? Your passion to create change. I’m the type of guy that believes if you want to make changes, you must get involved. You have to listen to the people and work towards attainable goals. I’m committed to working with the powers that be to bring our taxes down, secure Spring Street and make Newton even greater than it is today.

Why me? I’m a 21-year resident homeowner, As a single custodial father, I raised my son here. I’m a USARNG Veteran 1980-1986 and support many veteran organizations benefiting the homeless vets, disabled vets and those vets who are in financial need. I believe that safety and security makes a town thrive, I will propose and push through for a full time police officer for Spring Street helping patrons feel safer and encouraging business owners to invest in Newton which is the county seat. I am tired of hearing about overcrowded buildings making it unsafe for building residents, police, fire and EMS. I will push code enforcement and fine the landlords until the buildings are not a public safety hazard and I will be a strong proponent of getting our schools a resource officer who can build real bonds with the children of Newton.

My campaign slogan is “Making Newton Even Greater” because I love this town and truly believe it’s a great place to live and work. But we can make it even greater.

Helen Le Frois

I am seeking election for Newton Town Council and running with Sandra Lee Diglio and Matthew Dickson. During our tenures, Newton has seen growth through multiple redevelopment projects, new businesses coming to town, several shared service agreements, and new grant awards. All of this has led to a safer community, expanded ratables, and fiscally sound budgeting practices. Our focus has collectively been on community, communication, transparency, and customer service. While serving together on the council, the council and staff achieved a nearly 0% municipal tax increase, started streaming council meetings, and brought jobs and businesses into town.

Our team is: Community focused. We have collectively volunteered for the Town of Newton for over 50 years. Experienced leadership. We have the most municipal experience in planning, management, and decision-making to ensure the Town’s resources meet the needs of our community. Proven results. We are the only candidates with elected leadership experience to deliver results for Newton residents, business owners, and visitors.

Sandra Lee Diglio, Matt Dickson, and I are committed to seeing Newton grow and prosper while remaining safe and affordable. We will work hard and support: implementing the $400,000 grant to install sidewalks on Route 206 between Walgreens and Trinity Street; redevelopment projects in Newton; we will work hard to make sure the McGuire, Patterson Avenue, Hicks Avenue, and G&H projects are completed; continuing the Historic District Tax Abatement Program which provides financial incentives for building owners to invest in and improve their properties; creating and implementing the nation's first Entrepreneur Zone to benefit and support small businesses.

As the Newton First Team, we will get all of this accomplished while continuing to be fiscally responsible with your hard-earned tax dollars. We are the only candidates with elected leadership experience to deliver results for Newton residents, business owners, and visitors.

Ludmilla Mecaj

I am Dr. Ludmilla Mecaj and I am a candidate for Newton Town Council. I am running as a team with Margaret Baldini.

I first settled in Newton in 1995 and became a naturalized citizen 20 years ago. With an MD, ENT, and cancer researcher degree, obtained in Europe, I now teach anatomy and physiology at a NJ university. I am now deeply embedded in Newton, where I own several properties. I am a proud parent, a responsible landlady, a guiding/advisor professor, and a community servant: for four years I was vice chair of the Newton Recreation Committee and chair of the Little Miss and Mr. Newton contest, where I was able to make all participants feel like winners. I participated in college-level government as an adjunct faculty representative in the college senate and served on the College Planning and Utilization Committee.

Why should I be on the council?

Pragmatic: I accomplish what I set out to do. Four years ago, my successful drive to consolidate the municipal and general elections resulted in increasing voter participation (thus giving a more realistic voting result) and in saving taxpayers $20,000 every two years.

Economical: I will control expenses through a thorough analysis of the pros and cons of all proposals.

Creative: Practical strategies to invigorate Newton, bringing Spring Street to life with innovative tax and leasing arrangements.

We have much work to do, and I will lead a great change. Decisions made by the current council have caused a tax burden to property owners; seniors are perhaps the most vulnerable. I am a homeowner and responsible landlord and have seen absentee landlords create problems in public health and safety problems.

Please join our grass roots, taxpayer focused campaign to put Newton First. Vote Mecaj and Baldini for Newton Town Council 2022.

Margaret Baldini

You can’t keep voting for the same people and expect things to change for the better! Are you tired of high taxes and the increased cost of living that are a result of poor decisions and wasteful spending by our elected officials? I am tired of it too! With three seats open, now is the time for us to make a real change!

I believe in Newton. We need fair and balanced leadership that will put Newton First! The other candidates have accepted campaign donations and endorsements that may influence their decisions, even as they sit on town council today. The current town council members make decisions that are not in line with the vision of Newton that our residents share. We would like to see well-maintained school buildings, public pool, parks, and town roads. We want a thriving Spring Street and upgrades to water treatment systems for the health and safety of our community.

Vote to send a message that we no longer believe false promises by public servants that claim they will restore Historic Spring Street, then make decisions to eliminate parking and direct one-way traffic out of town. They only care about the “optics of the situation” that is why they took away the totally free vehicle we provided to the town manager, and replaced it with a $600 a month car allowance.

We believe in managed growth, not handing out PILOT programs and tax breaks to developers. This ultimately strains town resources and places a tax burden on residents. Many are forced to sell or lose their homes while most see a higher cost of living that impacts seniors and families. Please join our grass roots, taxpayer focused campaign to put Newton First. Vote Mecaj and Baldini for Newton Town Council 2022.

Matthew Dickson

Sandra Lee Diglio, Helen Le Frois, and I are committed to seeing Newton grow and prosper while remaining safe and affordable. We will work hard and support: our Newton Police Department, fire department, first aid squad, and all emergency responders; implementing the $360,000 Community Development Block Grant to install sidewalks on Mill Street from Project Self Sufficiency to Brookside Terrace; implementing the 10-year Water and Sewer Capital plan to ensure safe drinking water; continued review of property maintenance standards to improve blighted conditions in town which impact residential quality of life and property values.

As the Newton First Team, we will get all of this accomplished while continuing to be fiscally responsible with your hard-earned tax dollars. We are the only candidates with elected leadership experience to deliver results for Newton residents, business owners, and visitors.

Paola Armas-Gonzalez

Newton has some of the most diverse, successful and well-known small businesses in the entire county, including restaurants, professional services, and manufacturing. Newton provides its creativity, hard-work, and grit to people throughout the county. I see this first hand as the small business owner and operator of Mi Rancho restaurant and Mi Rancho Meat Market. I understand the importance of hard-work, dedication, and the determination necessary to run a small business. As a member of the Newton Town Council, I would work to cultivate strong partnerships with our current small businesses, helping them to grow and thrive while working to create a more small-business-friendly atmosphere to attract interested parties to plant their roots and be part of our rich history of entrepreneurship and success.

Newton continues to grow and provide more attractions for us to enjoy. The shops, restaurants, Newton Theater, parks and community pool are all fantastic examples of things that make Newton unique and fun! However, the safety of our town and residents must always be priority number one. Whether it is making sure that residents and visitors feel comfortable and secure walking our downtown, being in ADA compliance for individuals with disabilities to properly and safely navigate sidewalks and cross roadways, or our children having adequate crossing guards to help them navigate while walking to school — we want to re-focus our efforts and make enhancements to protecting all of our pedestrians. We believe in collaboration at all levels to achieve this goal and hope to foster positive lines of communication in each respective area between the council, police department, public schools, and local businesses.

Jobs, taxable revenue, beautification and tourism are all things within reach if we have the right people and experience leading the way. Seasoned leaders, like David and I, are that leadership.

Sandra Lee Diglio

Matt Dickson, Helen Le Frois, and I are committed to seeing Newton grow and prosper while remaining safe and affordable. We will work hard and support: continuing family-oriented, safe, community events like movies and concerts in the park; keeping the Newton Pool free for Newton residents; securing grant funding for the historic Fire Museum, continued streetscape improvements, and the Newton Fire Department and Newton First Aid Squad; seeing the Armory project come to fruition which will bring increased rateables, new jobs, and new housing to Newton; providing free promotional videos and social media to businesses in town.

As the Newton First team, we will get all of this accomplished while continuing to be fiscally responsible with your hard-earned tax dollars. We are the only candidates with elected leadership experience to deliver results for Newton residents, business owners, and visitors.