Officials celebrate water tower funding

Rep. Tom Kean Jr., R-7, presented a ceremonial check for $3.3 million to Stanhope officials June 10. It represents the federal funds that will be used to upgrade the borough’s water tower.

A year ago, Kean included installation of a water tower in Stanhope among the 15 community projects for which he requested funding.

The water tower is expected to significantly enhance the municipal water supply.

“This $3.3 million federal grant secured for Stanhope is a vital investment for the gateway to Sussex County,” Kean said June 10.

“As a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I will continue to prioritize critical infrastructure improvements for New Jerseyans. I remain committed to prioritizing the safety and security of our local families and neighborhoods across the 7th Congressional District.”

Mayor Gene Wronko thanked Kean “for his steadfast support and dedication.”

“His efforts in securing federal support for the improvement of our water system is invaluable. This critical enhancement not only benefits our residents by providing more reliable water, but it also significantly bolsters our Fire Department’s ability to suppress fires, ensuring the safety and well-being of our entire community.”

State Assemblyman Mike Inganamort said, “I appreciate Congressman Kean’s emphasis on our communities’ needs, which is paying off for Stanhope today. This water tower not only enhances the municipal water supply in Stanhope but also strengthens the community’s resilience in emergency situations.”

Sussex County Commissioner Jack DeGroot said, “On behalf of myself and the Board of Sussex County Commissioners, we thank Congressman Tom Kean Jr. for his hard work in Washington, D.C., in prioritizing and securing $3,300,000 for the great borough of Stanhope.

“Stanhope is the gateway of Sussex County, and we are overjoyed that this community project funding will enhance Stanhope’s water supply and ensure the safety and well-being of all of Stanhope’s residents.”