Online talk on Ramapo 3+1 partnership today

An online information session to discuss the Ramapo 3+1 partnership with Sussex County Community College (SCCC) is scheduled at noon Tuesday, June 25.

It will be held again at 10 a.m. Aug. 7.

The partnership allows students to continue their studies on SCCC’s campus during the third year of Ramapo’s bachelor’s degree curriculum. For the fourth year, students will transition to Ramapo’s Mahwah campus.

The approved programs include global studies and business, social science focusing on criminal justice, and psychology.

Qualified community college professors will teach junior-year courses and hold the same credentials as professors who teach at four-year institutions.

For information about the 3+1 program, contact Nora Mccarthy at nmccart1@ramapo.edu

Registration for the SCCC fall semester continues until Sept. 3, when classes begin. Students may apply online at sussex.edu/apply or send email to admissions@sussex.edu