Opening on Stanhope school board

The Stanhope Board of Education is seeking a candidate who lives in the borough to fill a vacant seat. The person chosen would serve until Dec. 31, 2026.

To become a school board member, candidates must:

• Be able to read and write.

• Hold U.S. citizenship and have lived in the school district for at least one year.

• Be registered to vote in the district.

• Have no interest in any contract with or claim against the board.

• Not hold office as mayor or a member of the municipal governing body.

• Not simultaneously hold two elective offices.

• Not be disqualified for the conviction of certain crimes. Within 30 days of election or appointment to the board, a member must undergo a criminal history background investigation through the state Department of Education Office of Student Protection.

• Complete a financial disclosure form as well as sign a Code of Conduct and Ethics document once sworn in.

• Complete mandatory New Jersey School Boards training.

Interested candidates should send a letter of interest and a resume by Wednesday, Feb. 8 to Debi LeBrun, Business Administrator/Board Secretary, 24 Valley Road, Stanhope, NJ 07874 or by email to dlebrun@stanhopeschools.org