A fundraising concert for Pass It Along featuring Chasing June will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Lake Mohawk Country Club ballroom, 21 Lake Mohawk Country Club Boardwalk, Sparta.

A related silent auction is under way through Nov. 30.

Winners will be notified if their bids were the highest.

Contact patty@passitalong.org to receive a QR code with auction items.

All of proceeds go to Pass it Along, which benefits young people in the community.