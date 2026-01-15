Home
Home
News
Local News
Pass It Along holds spaghetti dinner
Newton. Pass It Along held a Spaghetti dinner on Jan. 13 at Manna House.
maria kovic
Newton
/
| 15 Jan 2026 | 02:01
Pass It Along held a Spaghettie Dinner on Jan. 13 at Manna House.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Clint Westwood and Stewart Fenstra, both of Stillwater, are shown.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
Laura and George Lippencott are celebrating Laura's retirement after 30 years at Manna House.
(
Photo: Maria Kovic
)
