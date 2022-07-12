Pass It Along Triathlon registration now open

After a two-year hiatus, the Pass It Along Triathlon, a beloved community event, returns this summer. The triathlon fundraiser for Pass It Along is set to take place on Saturday, July 30, at the lake community of Lake Mohawk in Sparta, NJ.

Participants racing as an individual or part of a relay team will swim a half mile, bicycle 12.8 miles and then run 3.1 miles.

Awards will be given to first and second place overall male & female participants, and first and second place relay teams. Additional awards will be given for first and second place male and female age group finishers in the following categories: 19 & under, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74 and 75 & over.

Participants must pre-register for this event at passitalong.org/triathlon. This event sells out quickly and closes out at 350 participants. In the past, the event has hosted participants from 16 states and it is anticipated that over 800 people will be in attendance this year.

The 2022 Pass It Along Triathlon is co-presented by Atlantic Sports Health and the Newton Medical Center Foundation. This event is made possible by the Lake Mohawk Country Club, and Gold Sponsor, Sierra Landscape Management.

Triathlon Volunteers

Triathlon volunteers are needed starting on Wednesday, July 27, Thursday, July 28, Friday, July 29, and for event day on July 30. If interested in volunteering, please visit passitalong.org/volunteer.

Pass It Along is a nonprofit organization serving the northern New Jersey counties of Sussex, Morris and Warren. Since its inception in 2001, Pass It Along has been committed to helping teenagers become confident, resilient and compassionate through self-discovery, volunteerism and leadership. Pass It Along is the only organization in northern New Jersey that solely targets teenagers, provides service learning as part of each volunteer experience, enables a one-on-one connection with the people teenagers are helping and delivers thought provoking self-discovery workshops. By participating in the Pass It Along program, teenagers gain a strong sense of self, learn about the positive effects of helping others, and develop a purpose and drive to be of service. For more information, please visit passitalong.org.