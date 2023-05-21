Phi Theta Kappa inductees honored at SCCC ceremony

Sussex County Community College (SCCC) recently inducted 10 students who have shown academic excellence into the most prestigious honor society for community colleges in the United States.

Phi Theta Kappa International is the honor society for two-year colleges and boasts members throughout the country. Membership is based on academic achievement. Among the criteria for induction, students must be enrolled in an accredited associate degree program and have a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

As a member of the organization, these students are eligible to apply for Phi Theta Kappa Transfer Scholarships offered by more than 600 four-year colleges and universities throughout the United States.

SCCC president Jon Connolly welcomed the students and their families to the reception April 28. Kathleen Okay, senior vice president of academic and student affairs, directed the presentation.

These students were inducted into Phi Theta Kappa at the ceremony:

• Marley Balkau.

• Kelly Barta.

• Ella Brown.

• Matthew Cardenas.

• Kelly Carlino.

• Tyler Charters.

• Brianna Csengeto.

• Caitlyn DeMouth.

• Viviana Pineda.

• Melanie Salerno.