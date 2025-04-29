x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Local News

Photos: 63rd annual Small Fry Trout Fishing Contest

Newton /
| 29 Apr 2025 | 03:58
    A man reaches in the water to pull up a fish Saturday, April 26 at the 63rd annual Small Fry Trout Fishing Contest at Sussex County Community College in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    A man reaches in the water to pull up a fish Saturday, April 26 at the 63rd annual Small Fry Trout Fishing Contest at Sussex County Community College in Newton. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Blake Guell, 9, of Haskell with his catch.
    Blake Guell, 9, of Haskell with his catch.
    The Small Fry Trout Fishing Contest is sponsored by Sussex County PBA Local 138 and the Police Athletic League.
    The Small Fry Trout Fishing Contest is sponsored by Sussex County PBA Local 138 and the Police Athletic League.
    Ariella Cerveny, 8, of Franklin with a fish she caught.
    Ariella Cerveny, 8, of Franklin with a fish she caught.
    A contest for children age 13 and younger was Saturday, April 26. On Sunday, April 27, there was another contest for those age 14 and older.
    A contest for children age 13 and younger was Saturday, April 26. On Sunday, April 27, there was another contest for those age 14 and older.
    Photos: 63rd annual Small Fry Trout Fishing Contest
    Alex Conklin, 13, of Wantage holds a fish he caught.
    Alex Conklin, 13, of Wantage holds a fish he caught.
    Photos: 63rd annual Small Fry Trout Fishing Contest
    Grayson Crawn, 12, of Newton.
    Grayson Crawn, 12, of Newton.
    Lexi Dillinski of Sussex, Ethan Loveland of Vernon and Haylee Romeo of Vernon.
    Lexi Dillinski of Sussex, Ethan Loveland of Vernon and Haylee Romeo of Vernon.
    Phoenix Caravello, 12, of Milford, Pa.
    Phoenix Caravello, 12, of Milford, Pa.