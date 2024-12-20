Home
Photos: Back in Time Yuletide Stroll
maria kovic
Stillwater
/
| 20 Dec 2024 | 06:47
A general store is recreated for the Back in Time Yuletide Stroll on Dec. 15 in Stillwater. The township will celebrate its bicentennial in 2025. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Madeline Celentano of Blairstown and Colton and Abel Corbisiero of Stillwater pose with Mrs. Claus and an elf.
The event, organized by the Historical Society of Stillwater, includes residents dressed in historical clothing.
Vendors and crafters sell their wares.
Homes and businesses along Main Street are decorated for the visitors.
Anthony, Nina, Jessica, Jason, AJ and Jax Muro of Stillwater in front of the old tavern.
