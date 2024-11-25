x
Photos: Black & White Ball

Sparta /
| 25 Nov 2024 | 07:20
    Virginia ‘Ginnie’ Littell, founder of Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, at the nonprofit organization’s Black &amp; White Ball fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 2. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Guests look at items in the silent auction at the Lake Mohawk Country Club in Sparta.
    Andrea Ryker, community resource director of Ginnie’s House Children’s Advocacy Center, and her husband, Rick.
    Nia McRae and Allen Yang, both of Whippany, and Tim Campbell and Michelle Adan, both of Madison.
