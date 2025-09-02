Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Calendar
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
NEWSLETTER
DONATE
x
Sections
Home
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
Subscribe To Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
News
Business
Local News
Police & Fire
Sports
Calendar
Milestones
Obituaries
Announcements
Honor Roll/Dean's List
Entertainment
Opinion
Cartoons
Columns
Letters to the Editor
Classifieds
Fun & Games
Pets
Experts
Local Home Pros
Features
Back to School
Bride Guide
Foodie
Healthy You
Home and Garden
Senior Living
Teen
Orange County Insider Guide
Passaic County Insider Guide
Pike County Insider Guide
Sussex County Insider Guide
Do Stuff
Subscribe to Paper
Sign Up for Emails
Where to Pick Us Up
Submit Stuff
Place a Classified or Legal Notice
© COPYRIGHT 2022 STRAUS NEWS
Home
News
Local News
Photos: Braves Youth Football and Cheerleading Pep Rally
| 02 Sep 2025 | 06:54
Members of Newton Braves Youth Cheerleading pose at the 2025 Pep Rally on Thursday, Aug. 28. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
Members of Newton Braves Youth Cheerleading pose in front of a Newton firetruck at the 2025 Pep Rally on Thursday, Aug. 28 at Moran Park.
Posing beside and in a cutout at the pep rally are, from left, Jionni Rodriguez of High Point and Reilly McCloske, Nick Ross and Ryan Wikander, all of Newton.
Jeremy and Vanessa Torres of Newton.
Jeremiah Matta
Kayra Matta
Residents wait for the pep rally to begin.
Facebook
Twitter
Comentários
Get News Alerts
Get the Newspaper
MOST VIEWED
MOST COMMENTED