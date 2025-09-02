x
Photos: Braves Youth Football and Cheerleading Pep Rally

| 02 Sep 2025 | 06:54
    Members of Newton Braves Youth Cheerleading pose at the 2025 Pep Rally on Thursday, Aug. 28. (Photos by Maria Kovic)
    Members of Newton Braves Youth Cheerleading pose in front of a Newton firetruck at the 2025 Pep Rally on Thursday, Aug. 28 at Moran Park.
    Posing beside and in a cutout at the pep rally are, from left, Jionni Rodriguez of High Point and Reilly McCloske, Nick Ross and Ryan Wikander, all of Newton.
    Jeremy and Vanessa Torres of Newton.
    Jeremiah Matta
    Kayra Matta
    Residents wait for the pep rally to begin.
    Photos: Braves Youth Football and Cheerleading Pep Rally
